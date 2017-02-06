Charlotte among ‘25 most romantic cities,’ but we aren’t believing No. 1 pick

The same national outfit that didn’t include a single Charlotte restaurant among the nation’s 100 most romantic restaurants appears to be having a change of heart about how lovable we are.

OpenTable, the world’s leading provider of online restaurant reservations, released a survey on Monday that now claims Charlotte is among “25 Most Romantic Cities in America.”

We’re at No. 11, which is just below Baltimore, Maryland, and just above Louisville, Kentucky.

Oklahoma City, OK, topped the list, which is always he first place we think of when it comes to romance. (Yes, that’s sarcasm.). Texas had three cities on the list, which is the second most romantic place on the planet (again sarcasm).

How Charlotte can be romantic and not have a single top ranked romantic restaurant isn’t explained, but we’ll take whatever we can get.

OpenTable says it used several key ingredients to cook up this list, including the percentage of tables seated for two and the percentage of people who dined out for Valentine’s Day in 2016.

“Diners in the cities on this year’s list, from uber-hip Brooklyn to steamy Miami Beach, are seeking out delicious, intimate dining experiences and proving that romance is alive and well across the nation,” said Caroline Potter, Chief Dining Officer of OpenTable.”

