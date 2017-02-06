Lower your monthly car payment at Toyota of N Charlotte!

The chance to save is at Toyota of N Charlotte! Our new Toyota dealership has just kicked off our Payment Reduction Event, which means that it’s the perfect opportunity to get into a new car AND lower your monthly car payment. We’re making it our goal to help you out of your current loan or lease and into a new ride with a low monthly payment. Our Payment Reduction Event at Toyota of N Charlotte won’t last long – get these new Toyota deals while they’re here!

How can you save at Toyota of N Charlotte?

During our Payment Reduction Event, Toyota of N Charlotte will be offering savings all around the lot –including new Toyota and used Toyota cars! For a limited time only, you can save big on a new Toyota lease or scoop up a used Toyota car for an incredibly low price. No matter what you’re looking for at Toyota of N Charlotte, you definitely don’t want to miss out on our Payment Reduction Event.

If you like to change cars every few years, a new Toyota lease is a great option for you! Fortunately, our N Charlotte Toyota dealership has several new Toyota lease deals available during our Payment Reduction Event, like:

$199 a month** for a new 2017 Toyota RAV4 XLE (Stk #: 7440111)

$199 a month** for a new 2017 Toyota Tacoma Dbl Cab (Stk #: 7710046, SR5, V6)

$189 a month** for a new 2017 Toyota Camry SE (Stk #: 7250216)

$149 a month** for a new 2017 Toyota Corolla LE (Stk #: 7180087)

Toyota of N Charlotte has more deals waiting for you! At our Payment Reduction Event, you can save BIG on used Toyota cars, too. We’ve lowered the prices on our best used cars so you can get a lower monthly car payment on a reliable ride. Some of the used Toyota cars on sale include:

Used 2016 Toyota Corolla LE (Stk #: P4394) for just $13,988*!

Used 2016 Toyota RAV4 XLE (Stk #: P4399) is just $19,988*!

Used 2016 Toyota Camry SE (Stk #: P4396) for only $16,988*!

Shop new Toyota deals before they’re gone!

Toyota of North Charlotte wants to better serve you. While we’re hosting our big sales event, our family-owned and operated dealership will be open EVERY DAY until 10 p.m.! You can visit us virtually any time that’s convenient for you and shop for your next ride. In addition to extended hours, Toyota of N Charlotte will also offer:

Top-dollar cash for your trade-in! Bring in your old car and have it appraised right on the spot.

Extra staffing. We’re bringing on more sales and finance associates to make sure your car-buying experience is fast and efficient.

Our Payment Reduction Event is already a hit; so get to our N Charlotte Toyota dealership before the deal you’re searching for is gone! To schedule a test drive or an appraisal of your old car, call us at (888) 590-6090. You can come see us at 13429 Statesville Road, just off of I-77 at exit 23!

New 2017 Toyota RAV4 XLE Model (4440) Stock #: 7440111

"Advertised lease" for $199.57/mo for 36 months plus sales tax, other taxes, tag, registration, tag agency/electronic filing fee, and government fees. $4,199 due at signing, includes $3,300.93 down payment, $698.50 dealer fee and $199.57 first month's payment. Option to purchase at lease end $20,018.45. Excess mileage at $0.18 per mile over 12,000 miles per year. Total lease payments of $7,184.52. $0 security deposit. $350 disposition fee at lease end. Closed end lease on approved credit through S.E.T.F. , min 720 Beacon score. Good through 02/28/17.

New 2017 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab SR5 V6 Model (7146) Stock#: 7710046

"Advertised lease" for $199.55/mo for 36 months plus sales tax, other taxes, tag, registration, tag agency/electronic filing fee, and government fees. $4,299.55 due at signing, includes $3,401.50 down payment, $698.50 dealer fee and $199 first payment. Option to purchase at lease end $23,780.45. Excess mileage at $0.18 per mile over 12,000 miles per year. Total lease payments of $7,183.80. $0 security deposit. $350 disposition fee at lease end. Closed end lease on approved credit through S.E.T.F. , min 720 Beacon score. Good through 02/28/17.

New 2017 Toyota Corolla LE Model (1852) Stock #: 7180087

"Advertised lease" for $149/mo for 36 months plus sales tax, other taxes, tag, registration, tag agency/electronic filing fee, and government fees. $3,799 due at signing, includes $2,951.50 down payment, $698.50 dealer fee and $149 first month's payment. Option to purchase at lease end $12,688. Excess mileage at $0.18 per mile over 12,000 miles per year. Total lease payments of $5,364. $0 security deposit. $350 disposition fee at lease end. Closed end lease on approved credit through S.E.T.F. , min 720 Beacon score. Good through 02/28/17.

New 2017 Toyota Camry SE Model (2546) Stock #: 7250216

"Advertised lease" for $189/mo for 36 months plus sales tax, other taxes, tag, registration, tag agency/electronic filing fee, and government fees. $3,799 due at signing, includes $2,911.50 down payment, $698.50 dealer fee and $189 first month's payment. Option to purchase at lease end $14,590.70. Excess mileage at .18 per mile over 12,000 miles per year. Total lease payments of $6,804. $0 security deposit. $350 disposition fee at lease end. Closed end lease on approved credit through S.E.T.F. , min 720 Beacon score. Good through 02/28/17.

General Disclosure

*All advertised vehicles exclude tax, tag, registration, title and includes Dealer Fee (*Service & handling fee of $698.50), *this charge represents costs and profits to the dealer for items such as inspecting, cleaning & adjusting vehicle and preparing documents related to the sale. Customers elect special APR program or S.E.T/Dealer cash back when available. Advertised prices are not applicable on lease vehicles. Advertised prices cannot be used in conjunction with special APR programs. Down payments and APRs will vary. Guaranteed loans on a pre-owned vehicle subject to C.A.C. requirements. All vehicles subject to prior sale. Prices good through Feb 28, 2017. Negative equity on trades can affect savings/credit approvals. Pre-owned vehicles may be subject to factory recalls. Go to NHTSA's website to search by VIN# at www.safercar.gov.