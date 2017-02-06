Hot Fudge Sauce - | WBTV Charlotte

Hot Fudge Sauce

Presented by Chef Cynthia Ferich

4 squares (1 oz. each) unsweetened chocolate

4 Tablespoons butter

14 oz. sweetened condensed milk

1 cup confectioners’ sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

pinch of salt

In a saucepan, on low heat, melt the butter and chocolate.  With a whisk, stirring constantly, add the sweetened condensed milk, confectioners’ sugar, salt and bring to a boil. Let cook, while stirring for 2-3 minutes.  Cool slightly as it will be very hot!  Add the vanilla and stir.

Serve on ice cream, fruit, cake or load your spoon J

© 2017 Cynthia Ferich All Rights Reserved

