Keep this posted on your refrigerator for easy reference!

Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy!

Try these Ingredient Substitutions when you're in a bind!

Stuffed with meats, veggies or cheeses, savory pies are a favorite on kitchen tables around the world. Dig in and check out this variety of recipes.

Check here for the full archive of recipe collections.

Presented by Chef Cynthia Ferich

HOT Fudge Sauce

4 squares (1 oz. each) unsweetened chocolate

4 Tablespoons butter

14 oz. sweetened condensed milk

1 cup confectioners’ sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

pinch of salt

In a saucepan, on low heat, melt the butter and chocolate. With a whisk, stirring constantly, add the sweetened condensed milk, confectioners’ sugar, salt and bring to a boil. Let cook, while stirring for 2-3 minutes. Cool slightly as it will be very hot! Add the vanilla and stir.

Serve on ice cream, fruit, cake or load your spoon J

© 2017 Cynthia Ferich All Rights Reserved