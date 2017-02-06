Molly's Kids: Viewer makes blanket for SuperJude - | WBTV Charlotte

Molly's Kids: Viewer makes blanket for SuperJude

(Credit: SuperJude family) (Credit: SuperJude family)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Just quick blurb here for #MollysKids:

Do you guys remember this blanket handmade by Barbara Goins? She follows all of our #MollysKids stories and has fallen in love with SuperJude. She made him this blanket with his name subtly knit into the background. I posted about it few weeks ago.

We finally got it delivered. His family just sent this picture. Love when connections work. 

-Molly

