Catawba County man faces years in prison for trafficking drugs near daycare

A Catawba County man pleaded guilty to trafficking and selling methamphetamine near a daycare last Monday.

The Catawba County Justice Center says 30-year-old Rodolfo Adame Gutierrez was sentenced to five to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to the drug trafficking charges, along with a $50,000 fine.

"The offenses occurred during a five-day period in June 2015 when undercover officers made purchases of methamphetamine from the defendant in excess of 28 grams," Catawba County court officials say.

The substances purchased tested positive for meth. Gutierrez will serve his prison sentence at the North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections.

