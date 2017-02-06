CMS kicks off community meetings on student assignment plan

Monday kicks off a week full of Phase II student assignment community engagement sessions for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

Monday night's community meeting is at Hopewell High School off Beatties Ford Rd in Huntersville.

CMS says the ultimate goal of these meetings to get feedback from parents on everything from current school boundaries to feeder patterns.

The meeting at Hopewell High is just the beginning.

Sessions will be held every night this week, except for Friday, at a different high school in the area.

Here's a list of locations posted on the CMS website:

Monday

7 to 8:30 p.m.

Hopewell High School, 11530 Beatties Ford Rd, Huntersville

Tuesday

7 to 8:30 p.m.

South Mecklenburg High School, 8900 Park Rd Charlotte

Wednesday

7 to 8:30 p.m.

Independence High School, 1967 Patriot Dr, Charlotte

Thursday

7 to 8:30 p.m.

Harding Univerity High School, 2001 Alleghany St, Charlotte

According to CMS, the meetings about Phase 2 of the Student Assignment Review will provide input on the criteria that will be used to determine which areas are reviewed for changes to home school boundaries, high school feeder patterns, and grade-level configurations.

