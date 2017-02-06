Young girl rescued, seriously burned in NoDa apartment fire

Family members said a seven year old girl is fighting for life after firefighters rescued her from an apartment fire in Charlotte's NoDa early Monday morning.

Rajeeni Cook said her daughter, Katlyn, has second and third degree burns to 50 percent of her body – from her head to her knees.

The fire broke out just after 2 a.m. at an apartment in the 1300 block of E. 36th Street.

Mrs Cook said Katlyn was in the bedroom, which is near the back of the apartment. She and her husband were asleep in a different area.

"I just heard her screaming mommy and then when I looked up I saw the fire under the door," Mrs Cook said. "I tried to get in. I couldn’t get in through the front way. I was telling her to go to the back door and I was going to meet her around there. By the time I got around there, I was trying to call her name, and asked if she could make it to the door – I didn’t get no response."

There's a fire station not far from the apartment complex.

"Actually, after I finally got the door cracked where I can see in to see if I can see her, they were already coming up the street" Mrs Cook said of firefighters.

It wasn't a 911 call or an alarm that alerted firefighters.

"Engine 7 was returning from a previous medical call when they rolled up on - discovered a working fire at an apartment" said Batallion Chief Rob Cannon of Charlotte Fire Department.

Chief Cannon said the 4-person crew started attacking the fire and began a search and rescue inside the apartment, which he said had heavy fire and smoke conditions.

Chief Cannon said firefighters found Katlyn unconscious. They resuscitated her.

The Charlotte Fire Department says Medic took the young girl to Carolinas Medical Center, where she was then flown to the Wake Forest University Baptist Burn Center.

The American Red Cross is assisting others displaced in the fire.

It took around 27 firefighters 15 minutes to control the fire.

Firefighters said the fire is still under investigation and they're not ready to say how and where the fire started inside the apartment.

Neighbors set up a GoFundMe page to help the family.

