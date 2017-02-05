Head-on crash in Rowan County leaves 1 dead

One person died in a head-on crash Sunday in rural Rowan County.

The crash happened in the 9400 block of Highway 152 near Jackson Rd. and not far from the Rowan-Iredell county line.

Two patients were airlifted, according to a spokesperson with the Atwell Volunteer Fire Department. Officials have not released information about their condition.

Highway 152 was closed in both directions following the crash.

