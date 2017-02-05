Woman shot near Allenbrook Elementary School

A woman sustained a minor gunshot wound Sunday afternoon in northwest Charlotte.

The incident took place in the 1200 block of Allenbrook Drive, near Allenbrook Elementary School. That location is just off Freedom Drive and north of I-85.

The victim was transported to the Carolinas Medical Center with a minor wound to her ankle.

Witnesses told WBTV they heard 15-20 rounds of gunfire.

Kee Sullivan is one neighbor who heard the gunshots.

"Really, I thought it was just fireworks in the beginning, and then when I came back around the front, I saw police was on the way," Sullivan said.

At the scene of the shooting, police placed several markers on the ground marking the location of shell casings.

With many homes in the neighborhood hosting Super Bowl parties, there were more people than normal in the area.

Sullivan was preparing for a party when he heard the gunshots. He said it's fortunate no one was seriously hurt.

"Luckily no one was outside playing like the kids, it's a pretty quiet neighborhood, nothing really goes on like that. Like I said, luckily no kids was playing outside because they would normally be riding their bikes having a good time," Sullivan said.

Police say they have not yet arrested anyone in connection to this shooting.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.