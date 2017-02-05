Driver killed in Chester County crash identified - | WBTV Charlotte

The driver of a pickup who truck died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Chester County has been identified.

The Chester County coroner said the victim was Billy Eugene Reynolds Jr., 36, of Chester.

The accident happened at 6:14 a.m. on Old York Road at Henry Road, about 2 miles south of Lowrys, SC.

Highway Patrol says a 2006 Ford F-350 ran off the side of the road, overturned and hit a utility pole. 

Reynolds was alone in the truck and no other vehicles were involved.

Troopers say he was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the truck.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

