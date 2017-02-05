Early morning fire displaces family of four - | WBTV Charlotte

Early morning fire displaces family of four

Photo: Charlotte Fire Dept. Photo: Charlotte Fire Dept.
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

An apartment fire early Sunday morning displaced a family of four in Charlotte.

Firefighters responded to Ventura Way Dr. where they found a small fire confined to one unit. 

The fire started near the water heater and was under control in minutes.

No one was injured but four people, including two children, will find somewhere else to stay.

The Red Cross is helping the family.

