Kyle Petty sings and swings with Salisbury Symphony

Former NASCAR driver Kyle Petty made a musical pit stop in Salisbury on Saturday afternoon to perform with the Salisbury Symphony and the All-County Fifth Grade Chorus.

Petty, the son of NASCAR King Richard Petty, and an eight-time winner in the NASCAR Cup Series, has long been a musician and have performed at various venues for many years.

Petty performed three of his original compositions on Saturday at Catawba College’s Keppel Auditorium. It was part of the orchestra’s 4 p.m. Family Concert, which also featured the 150-voice Rowan County Fifth Grade Chorus, the Rowan Youth Orchestra and members of the All-County Band.

This was not Petty's first performance in Keppel Auditorium. In 1992 he performed as part of the NSSA activities in Salisbury.

