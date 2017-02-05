Rowan Sheriff's deputies recently honored

Several deputies with the Rowan Sheriff's Office were recently honored, according to a news release provided by Sheriff Kevin Auten.

Sgt. Rodney Mahaley and Master Deputy John A. Lombard, Jr., were recently awarded the Advance Service Award by the North Carolina Sheriff’s Education and Training Standards Commission. The Advanced Service Award recognizes dedicated Sheriff’s loyal and competent service to a particular North Carolina sheriffs’ office.

Sgt. Mahaley was approved for the award for having more than 22.1 years of criminal justice service and Deputy Lombard was approved for the award for having more than 22 years of criminal justice service.

Deputy Joel Lentz of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded his Intermediate Law Enforcement Certificate from the N.C. Sheriff’s Education and Training Standards Commission, which he received December 9, 2016, with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. The certificate is earned by a total of years of service and training.

Sgt. Randi Pittman of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center has been awarded her Intermediate Detention Officer Certificate from the N.C. Sheriff’s Education and Training Standards Commission, which she received December 9, 2016, with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. The certificate is earned by a total of years of service and training.

"Please extend congratulations to these officers for their dedication to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office and to the citizens of Rowan County for their exemplary work," Sheriff Auten wrote.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.