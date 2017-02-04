A unique Valentine's experience awaits at the NC Transportation Museum

One of Rowan County's most popular attractions is now offering something truly unique for Valentine's Day.

The North Carolina Transportation Museum in Spencer is hosting an evening of elegant dining, combined with the romance of the railroad, and a memorable experience for Valentine’s couples.

Now in its second year, Wine ‘n’ Dine On the Rails features a cocktail hour inside the museum, a leisurely train ride around the 60-acre Spencer Shops, and a three course meal served by a top rated chef aboard the train. The wines of Shelton Vineyards will be featured, along with the talents of Creative Gourmet Catering and Chef Matt Trexler.

Upon arrival, visitors will enjoy cocktail hour, featuring live music, wine, and beer.

Visitors will then board the train in preparation for an amazing meal as the train moves about the N.C. Transportation Museum’s grounds, the former Spencer Shops steam locomotive repair facility.

Guests’ first course will consist of Spring greens with maple whiskey vinaigrette, glazed apples, Cajun spiced cashews, and blue cheese crumbles.

The main course features Chianti braised beef brisket with a cabernet demi-glace, stuffed Chicken Florentine with chevre goat cheese, kiln dried tomato pesto and wilted spinach. Crushed red bliss potatoes with garlic confit and scallion crème will be served as well, with baby collard greens and a smoked side meat. Fresh rolls with whipped butter will be available.

Callebaut chocolate layer cake with strawberry crème fraiche will be served for dessert. Wine from Shelton Vineyards will accompany the three course meal.

All train cars are heated and water and tea are available during cocktail hour and onboard the train. Wine will be served throughout the event. Beer will only be served during cocktail hour.

Although it is not required, the museum requests a “nice dress” attire for those attending the event.

Tickets are $80 per person, with guests seated at four person tables. Museum members also receie a sweetheart basket with their purchase.

Full event details and ticket purchases can be found at www.nctrans.org, or by calling 704-636-2889 ext. 224. Online purchase is recommended due to high call volume. Limited seating is available.

