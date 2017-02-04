One list for less than a day, one of Rowan's Most Wanted now in custody

Tommy Warren Boyett, Jr., 53, was just placed on the Rowan Sheriff's Most Wanted list on Friday. Now, he's in jail under a bond of $25,000 for failing to notify the sheriff of a change of address.

As a registered sex offender, Boyett is required to keep his current address on file with the sheriff, and to update it if the address changes.

Boyett's address on the North Carolina Sex Offender Registry is actually the location of a large retail store on S. Arlington Street in Salisbury.

In 1997 Boyett was convicted of four counts of taking indecent liberties with a child in Catawba County.

In 2015 Boyett was found lying on his bed with a "large laceration" to his head, according to a report at the Rowan Sheriff's Office. He was taken to the hospital and treated after a friend went to check on him and found him unconscious in his bedroom.

When Rowan deputies arrived, they noted blood on a ramp leading to the door of Boyett's home at 1120 Inglewood Lane in Salisbury.

