Child injured in near-drowning on Lake Norman in Mooresville

A child was injured in what officials are calling a near-drowning on Lake Norman in Iredell County Saturday.

The call came in just after 2:30 p.m. from the 100 block of Forest Cove Lane in Mooresville.

Major Andy Poteat with the Iredell County Sheriff's Office says four children were playing while five adults were at the home. The children were going in and out of the house when a mother noticed one child was not with the others. The mother started searching, and found the child in the lake, Poteat says.

The mother and a neighbor tried to revive the child via CPR until first responders arrived.

Deputies said the child was taken to Lake Norman Regional Medical Center. The child's name, age and condition have not been released.

Crews had an area around the water taped off near the scene of the incident.

