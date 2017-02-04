What is NC’s ‘grossest food’? Experts weigh in and find a winner

CHARLOTTE, NC (Mark Price/The Charlotte Observer) - Just in time for your neighborhood Super Bowl party, an expert in bad foods has released a list of “Every State’s Grossest Food (that people actually love).”

Not surprisingly, North Carolinians are on the list for livermush.

The website Thrillist.com – a media group devoted to making guys’ lives fun – says North Carolina is the center of the universe for livermush, which is true. The list was released last week.

Among the questions posed by Thrillist writer Wil Fulton: “How could people in North Carolina love something that ‘could double as the foundation of the YMCA?’

“Could anything called livermush ever be appetizing?” asks the site. “Both ‘liver’ and ‘mush’ are so gross on their own, not even a space wants to be stuck between them. And shockingly, livermush is not grosser than the sum of its parts. Pig liver, head parts, and cornmeal make up these little bars that look like burnt Pop-Tarts. It looks like a cinder block.”

Thrillist says every state has its culinary quirks, which are rooted in traditional or local predilections. Hog farming has long been big in N.C., which is why it’s understandable that a product made from pig scraps would have gained popularity in the state.

“Some (recipes) have gross names that belie their tastiness,” says Thrillist. “Some have delicious names that belie the fact that they’re some dead animal’s reproductive organs. Some are just… well, gross.”

South Carolina is on the list for chitterlings, by the way.

Other states were mocked for recipes that include rattlesnake, alligator, rodents and Rocky Mountain Oysters.

But it appears the worst insults were focused on Michigan, where the grossest food was described as something “your neighbor killed.” Thrillist says everywhere you go in Michigan “you’ll probably run across some dude in a camo hat selling venison chili, possum jerky, whitefish dip, or God knows what else he killed with his 10-year-old son and gutted on the spot.”