Man killed in Charlotte's 4th homicide of 2017 identified

Police have identified a man who was killed in a shooting in northwest Charlotte in early January as Jabari Stewart.

The shooting happened on January 4, just after 7 p.m. on the 6200 block of Stonefort Court. Officers said Stewart was taken to Carolinas Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police said at the time they believed Stewart lived in the home where he was shot. Major Gerald Smith with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said that officers think there are two witnesses to the crime and one of them was inside of the home when the shooting happened.

Smith said Stewart went outside after the shooting looking for help.

Smith's death was the fourth homicide of 2017.

Investigators have not said what may have led to the shooting or if anyone was taken into custody.

Smith said that officers have received some descriptions of a vehicle that may be linked to the suspect. He said officers are working to verify those vehicle descriptions before releasing them to the public.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS, or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

