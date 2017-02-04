Think Fast: What to do if you are attacked by a dog

In 2015 The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Animal Care and Control division recorded 1,382 dog bite incidents.

In 2016 the number of recorded incidents rose to 1,557. Those numbers included a situation where someone was killed by two dogs in an apparent attack.

WBTV has extensively covered several stories where adults, children, and pets were attacked by other dogs.

Officer Julia Conner, an Animal Care and Control Officer with the CMPD and Human Education Specialist, provided tips for the public on how to react if one is approached and/or attacked by a strange dog.

"Don't run. Never run. The first thing you have to do is stop, stand still, cross your arms and keep the dog in your peripheral vision," explained Conner.

Conner said that anyone approached by a strange dog should avoid shouting at the dog or trying to give it commands. She said there are some dogs that will respond negatively to any sort of aggressive voice. Furthermore, one should avoid extending an arm to pet a dog or let the canine sniff them.

She said humans should avoid smiling or staring at the dog as that could also appear to be threatening.

“Nine times out of ten they are going to go in a different direction,” said Conner.

She emphasized the importance of staying still, explaining that any fast, sudden movements could scare the dog and lead it to perceive a threat.

"The worst thing you can do is run,” said Conner. “The minute you turn your back on them and start taking off, you're prey."

Unfortunately, many people are never told what to do if they are approached by a strange dog, and end up getting bitten.

Conner said that anyone being attacked needs to drop down and curl up into a ball protecting their head and neck while keeping their body locked together.

"Every time that you expose an arm or a limb, you are going to be bit and it's going to be nasty," said Conner.

The CMPD Animal Care and Control officer said that dog attack victims should call 911 if they have an opportunity to during an attack.

She said that pet owners should try not to get in the middle of a fight between their own dog and a strange canine.

She said pedestrians and dog walkers should carry a whistle, air horn, or umbrella to scare off any strange canines that may approach them on a routine stroll.

Conner advises the public to contact CharMeck 311 if they see a strange dog unattended in their neighborhood.

