Lyft, Uber drivers crash in uptown Charlotte, six people injured

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a crash that injured six people in uptown overnight.

According to police, they got a call at 1:30 a.m. for a crash at the corner of 5th and Davidson streets. Police said two vehicles collided, sending one onto it's side.

One of the vehicles was a Lyft operator and the other car was an Uber operator. Both had passengers.

Three people were trapped and had to be rescued by the Charlotte Fire Department. In all, six people were taken the hospital.

None of the injuries appear to life-threatening.

There is no word if any charges are being filed.

The road has since re-opened.

