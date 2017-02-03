Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.

After a 20-degree drop in temperatures, we’re looking at a dip into the 20’s tonight for much of the area. Eric Thomas says we can’t expect much, if any, rain. It’s going to be a chilly weekend all around, but we’ll be back in the 60’s by early next week.

A shot fired which broke a window on a CATS light rail train turned out to be from a BB gun. Police are looking for the shooter near I-485 and South Boulevard in the Steele Creek Division.

As a Carolina Panthers fan, I really have no rooting interest in Sunday’s Super Bowl game. Even though I like Tom Brady, it’s hard to pull for a team that beat the Panthers in Houston 13 years ago on a last second field goal. It’s equally tough to pull for our NFC South brethren, the Falcons. Good luck to both teams. I’ll be rooting for the commercials.

