Chilly weekend - | WBTV Charlotte

Chilly weekend

Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.

After a 20-degree drop in temperatures, we’re looking at a dip into the 20’s tonight for much of the area.  Eric Thomas says we can’t expect much, if any, rain.  It’s going to be a chilly weekend all around, but we’ll be back in the 60’s by early next week.

A shot fired which broke a window on a CATS light rail train turned out to be from a BB gun.  Police are looking for the shooter near I-485 and South Boulevard in the Steele Creek Division.

As a Carolina Panthers fan, I really have no rooting interest in Sunday’s Super Bowl game.  Even though I like Tom Brady, it’s hard to pull for a team that beat the Panthers in Houston 13 years ago on a last second field goal.  It’s equally tough to pull for our NFC South brethren, the Falcons.  Good luck to both teams.  I’ll be rooting for the commercials.

Please join Molly Grantham, Eric Thomas, Delano Little and me for WBTV News at 11:00!

