US judge temporarily blocks Trump's ban on travelers - | WBTV Charlotte

breaking

US judge temporarily blocks Trump's ban on travelers

(Source: WBTV/File) (Source: WBTV/File)

SEATTLE (AP) - A federal judge in Seattle has temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's ban on people from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

U.S. District Judge James Robart granted a temporary restraining order Friday at the request of Washington state and Minnesota that's effective nationwide.

Trump signed an executive order last week that sparked protests across the country and confusion at airports as some travelers were detained.

Lawyers for the U.S. government argued that the states don't have standing to challenge the order and said Congress gave the president authority to make decisions on national security and admitting immigrants.

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson had sued, saying the order is causing significant harm to residents and effectively mandates discrimination. Minnesota joined the suit this week.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • York historical marker is SC's first ever to reference KKK

    York historical marker is SC's first ever to reference KKK

    Monday, May 8 2017 12:28 AM EDT2017-05-08 04:28:24 GMT
    (Jordan Sawyers | WBTV)(Jordan Sawyers | WBTV)
    A church in York unveiled a historical marker Sunday, which is the first marker in the state of South Carolina to make reference to the Ku Klux Klan. The Allison Creek Presbyterian Church held a ceremony to show off the plaque. It honors the freed slaves who migrated back to Africa after suffering terrorism from the KKK. Descendants of these slaves were at the ceremony. They said they were happy their ancestors' stories are being told. "I'm standing here trembling. ...More >>
    A church in York unveiled a historical marker Sunday, which is the first marker in the state of South Carolina to make reference to the Ku Klux Klan. The Allison Creek Presbyterian Church held a ceremony to show off the plaque. It honors the freed slaves who migrated back to Africa after suffering terrorism from the KKK. Descendants of these slaves were at the ceremony. They said they were happy their ancestors' stories are being told. "I'm standing here trembling. ...More >>

  • Rape case of UNCC quarterback goes to grand jury on Monday

    Rape case of UNCC quarterback goes to grand jury on Monday

    Sunday, May 7 2017 7:54 PM EDT2017-05-07 23:54:10 GMT
    UNC Charlotte quarterback Kevin Olsen leaves the Mecklenburg jail in February with his father after being charged with second-degree rape and other crimes. (Source: Charlotte Observer staff)UNC Charlotte quarterback Kevin Olsen leaves the Mecklenburg jail in February with his father after being charged with second-degree rape and other crimes. (Source: Charlotte Observer staff)

    The rape case of suspended UNC Charlotte quarterback Kevin Olsen is scheduled to go before a Mecklenburg grand jury on Monday.

    More >>

    The rape case of suspended UNC Charlotte quarterback Kevin Olsen is scheduled to go before a Mecklenburg grand jury on Monday.

    More >>

  • Ahead of mosquito season, 18 pregnant women in Texas area have Zika

    Ahead of mosquito season, 18 pregnant women in Texas area have Zika

    Sunday, May 7 2017 7:36 PM EDT2017-05-07 23:36:54 GMT
    Rocio Morado (Source: CBS NEWS)Rocio Morado (Source: CBS NEWS)

    Morado tested positive for Zika infection. The virus is carried by mosquitoes both in Brownsville and across the border in Mexico, where she visited family early in her pregnancy.

    More >>

    Morado tested positive for Zika infection. The virus is carried by mosquitoes both in Brownsville and across the border in Mexico, where she visited family early in her pregnancy.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly