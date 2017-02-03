BB gun fired at Lynx light rail train in south Charlotte

Officers are investigating after they say a BB gun or air rifle was fired at a Lynx light rail train Friday afternoon.

The incident happened around 4:45 p.m. at the I-485 station on South Boulevard. Officials said one window of the train was damaged, but no injuries were reported.

The light rail was back to normal service before 6 p.m.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and CATS are investigating the incident.

Travelers passing through the I-485 station later in the evening Friday night were unaware that a incident had happened just hours earlier.

"Anything can happen anywhere around town. I'm not that concerned about it," said regular light rail rider Nick Nash.

Nash said he feels safe when riding the light rail. He said he takes it to work every day.

"There's a fair amount of police presence on the train and on the platform," explained Nash.

Others think that the security at the light rail stations could use an upgrade.

"You'll put a lot of people at ease if they just had security," said traveler Kendrick Turner.

WBTV did spot security personnel at the light rail station Friday evening. Turner said he's not surprised the gun was fired near the train.

"The south side is hot," said Turner. "They're wild over here."

Police said they're reviewing surveillance footage and ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.?

