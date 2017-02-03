Davidson College student accused of sexual assault on campus

A Davidson College student was arrested Thursday, accused of sexually assaulting a fellow student on campus in mid-January.

George Coleman, 20, is charged with sexual battery in connection to an alleged incident that took place on the campus on January 15.

The victim, the official report states, was treated at Novant Presbyterian Hospital.

School officials could not comment on the investigation, but did confirm Coleman is a student at the college.

"Federal law prohibits us from discussing details about any individual student. I can confirm that the individual about whom you asked is enrolled at Davidson," Davidson College officials said.

Coleman was taken to the Mecklenburg County Jail where he was given a $5,000 bond.

No further information has been released.

