Gastonia bank robbed, suspect on the loose

Gastonia bank robbed, suspect on the loose

GASTON COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

Police in Gastonia are investigating after a bank was robbed Friday afternoon.

The incident happened after 5 p.m. at the Park Sterling Bank on Neil Hawkins Road, near Union Road. 

Police have not revealed many details about the robbery, but said that no suspects were in custody.

A description of robber has not been released.

