Missing Lancaster man found 'safe and sound'

A missing Lancaster man has been found safe.

John Wallace Washington, 59, was reported missing after last being seen around 5 a.m. January 30. There was some concern for Washington's safety, as police believed he was in need of medical attention. 

Tuesday, police said Washington was found "safe and sound."

