CIAA: Golden Bulls Cunningham and Graham Earn Weekly CIAA Honor

Joshua Cunningham and Lennox Graham Earn Weekly CIAA Awards



Charlotte, N.C. (Feb. 3, 2017)— Johnson C. Smith University runner Joshua Cunningham and head women’s track and field coach Lennox Graham have both earned weekly CIAA Indoor Track and Field honors, it was announced today by the conference.



Cunningham, a native of Toronto, Ontario, captured the honor by finishing in fourth place in the

Bob Pollack Invitational hosted by Clemson University with an NCAA Provisional qualifying mark of 47.59. That time is currently the fourth-fastest time recorded in the nation this year.



Cunningham also helped the 4x400 team post a 3:23.49 at the Division I heavy meet.



Head Coach Graham guided Fellan Ferguson (Kingston, Jamaica) and Tovea Jenkins (St.James, Jamaica) to two school record performances in the Bob Pollack Invitational. Ferguson set the new JCSU indoor mile mark by posting a 5:20.33 while Jenkins ran a 1:38.80 in the 600m to set the new school record.



This marks the third-consecutive weekly CIAA award for Graham.



K.C. Culler

Sports Information Director

Johnson C. Smith University