On The Go With Stro: A lesson in dunking with Super Hugo & Fly-Ty

If you've been to a Charlotte Hornets game, you know all about Super Hugo! He's a pro at flying high and dunking the ball.

I joined arena host Fly-Ty and Super Hugo at Spectrum Center to get my own lesson in dunking.

Although I grew up playing basketball, I never dunked in a game, and what I can tell you is it might be harder than you think!

Watch the video for more!

Also, Super Hugo makes school visits! You can find out more info on Super Hugo's interactive elementary and middle school programs by visiting hornets.com/superhugo.

