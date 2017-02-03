BLOG: Relentless roller coaster temperatures

If it seems like temperatures have been all over the place lately, it's because they have been. But there has also been a pattern to it.

For example, last week started off mild, and we ended up with a chilly weekend. This week we started off mild, and we wound up with a chilly weekend. Any guesses for next week? Yep, we’ll start off mild again, and end up with a chilly weekend. See the accompanying pictures.

The first picture is last week’s temperature graph as we experienced a chilly weekend, then suddenly surged into the 70s to start this week.

Say hello to this weekend as we didn’t get out of the mid 40s(!) Friday afternoon. It won’t last long - see the second picture as our highs will rocket back into the upper 60s by Tuesday. Oh, that won’t last long either as temperatures will nosedive again next weekend with highs in the 40s again.

For most folks, varying weather just makes life more interesting. But our mountain economy heavily depends on seasonal temperatures for a robust ski season.

Mother Nature has not been kind to them so far this winter, but the one silver lining lately has been the arrival of cold air over the weekends which is good timing for everyone hoping for that ski weekend getaway.

