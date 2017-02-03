Rock Hill family claims school punishment is too harsh

A Northwestern High School parent is fighting a decision made by the Rock Hill School district.

Tabatha Pruitt's son forgot he had a four-inch blade knife in the back of his pick-up truck. School workers spotted the weapon, alerted the student and immediately expelled the student from school.

"I have not slept in two weeks," the mother said, "and I just worry about it."

Chandler Helms is Pruitt’s son. The student, who is a junior, said he has never been suspended before. He said all that is on his record is being tardy for class, caught using profanity and cutting a class.

"I feel really bad that this happened," Helms said. "Putting, like, stress on my family."

The Rock Hill School District said rules are rules. The district’s policy states if weapons brought to school are intended to be used to cause bodily harm it will result in expulsion. The weapons include knives, blackjacks, brass knuckles, razors, and more.

The mother and student claim expulsion should be for students who bring weapons and want to harm others. They said the knife wasn't in the truck to harm anybody. Helms says he uses the knife when he goes fishing and hunting with his grandfather.

"It's just sad that I got profiled into thinking that my intent was to harm somebody on a school campus," Helms said. "That wasn't it at all."

The mother now wonders how her child will get educated. The expulsion on his record prevents him from enrolling into other schools.

"I don't understand how they expect the child to get an education," the mother said. "The district provided absolutely no information. There's nowhere to go."

The only school he can now attend is an alternative school for disruptive students.

"I am not going to send my son to an alternative school," Pruitt said. "He has had no problems."

The Rock Hill School District sent WBTV the following statement regarding the expulsion.

It is our policy to ensure the safety and welfare of students and employees. The presence of a knife with a blade length of more than two inches on school district property poses a severe threat of series harm or injury to students and staff. While on school grounds, students will not possess any item capable of inflicting injury or harm to persons or property when that item is not used in relation to a normal school activity at a scheduled time for the student. No vehicles parked on school property may contain knives or other items which are generally considered to be weapons. Students found in violation of this policy are recommended for expulsion and have a right to appeal the district's decision.

The family has now obtained a lawyer to fight the appeal. They hope the legal assistance will be enough to get Helms back in school.

"I 'm not a bad kid," Helms said. "I never got into a fight in school. I don't threaten anybody. I am friendly to everybody. I'm a kind person. It just sucks that this happened."

