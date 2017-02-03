Man shot in Gaston Co Tuesday dies at hospital

A man who was shot in Gaston County Tuesday evening died Friday at the hospital.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. near the intersection of East Carpenter Street and South Davis Street in Dallas. Police said the victim, a man, was taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center with very serious injuries.

Police said Friday that the victim had passed away and that the case is now being investigated as a homicide.

The victim's name has not been released.

Police have not named any suspects, or given a possible motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-922-3131 or 704-922-3116.

