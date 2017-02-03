Man suspected in 2013 fatal stabbing outside Charlotte concert ID'd, found dead in Chicago

Police say the man responsible for fatally stabbing another man outside of a Lil Wayne concert in 2013 has been identified, and he was found dead in Chicago in November.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police held a press conference Friday afternoon with the family of James Price to announce the update in the case.

"It's been a long time. It's not complete closure," said Elaine Price, the victim's mother. "It’s not going to bring my son back but at least I know what happened and at least I have some kind of satisfaction as to everything that happened."

Price was killed when he was leaving the concert in 2013. Police say a verbal altercation led to a fight in the parking lot, which included James, who was 25 at the time, and others. Police say Price was protecting his girlfriend and that cost him his life.

It happened at the Verizon Wireless Amphitheater, which is now PNC Music Pavilion.

"We've developed some information that makes us believe the people involved have direct connections to New York and to Chicago," said CMPD Homicide Detective Mark Watson in 2014.

Friday, they announced the man responsible for the stabbing, Grayson Langdon, was found dead in the Chicago area. Investigators say he was the victim of a homicide as well.

CMPD investigators say they don't have much information about Langdon's murder in Chicago. Detectives wouldn't say what evidence linked Langdon to Price's killing. They say Langdon lived in Charlotte, and other cities.

"The detectives were interested in Mr. Langdon for a long time and had information they believe was pivotal and pointed at Mr. Langdon, however, they didn’t have everything they needed at that point" said CMPD Capt. Cecil Brisbon. "They were able to get there but when they were Mr Langdon had been the victim of a homicide himself."

For the Price family, justice comes in many forms.

"The bible tells you put away your sword. If you live by the sword you die by the sword," Mrs Price said, adding that after years of waiting for the case to be solved, she told her other children that "if he {killer} wasn’t found on this side then eventually he would be judged on the other side."

"It's unfortunate that you got that family grieving for him. I can’t say I’m not happy having a conclusion. I’m not glad that the young man is dead too. I’m not happy," she said. "I got a conclusion. I got relief that I know what happened to my son and who actually killed my son."

The Prices took the time to thank the CMPD investigators who worked on their son's case since 2013.

"It's been a long time no doubt," said the elder James Price. "I thank them for what they did for us. And they took a burden off our shoulders by bringing this to a conclusion on murdering our son."

Jail records show Langdon was arrested by police in Chicago at least three times. The charges range from theft, failing to disperse and domestic battery.

Langdon's last arrest was in August 2016.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Langdon was fatally shot in mid-November in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood.

The article says Langdon's father is a Chicago-based pastor who founded the "Thou Shalt Not Murder" campaign in Chicago, which is a program aimed at stopping the violence.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.