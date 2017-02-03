Mother wants answers after fight on Cleveland County School bus

The investigation continues after a fight broke out on a Cleveland County School bus earlier this week. The mother of one of the students involved wants answers.

“I was shocked because my son, he does not fight,” said Kia Holland. “I was even more shocked that this bus was still going while all this was happening.”

Holland said her son has been suspended from riding that school bus.

“They suspended him from the bus, which is an inconvenience for me because I have to take and pick him up and I have to work at night," said Holland. “That is not safe, that is not safe at all. It is not safe for them, not safe for the students and this happened all the way until he got off the bus.”

WBTV was directed to the DMV handbook for rules that regulate what a bus driver can and cannot do. The handbook states, "The only physical contact you should have with a students is administering first aid and/or evacuating the bus."

“Even if the proper procedure is to pull over and call the proper authorities, even that could have been done," Holland said. "Nothing was done at all."

It’s unclear when the fight happened, but the video was posted on Facebook Tuesday. It has since been removed from the site.

The video shows two students trading blows on the moving school bus. The fight lasts at least 30 seconds while the bus is still moving. The bus appears to come to a halt at a railroad crossing and the video ends.

It is also unknown what roads the bus was traveling on when the incident occurred. Phillip Glover, Chairman of the Cleveland County School Board, confirmed Wednesday that the incident was under review.

Glover said board members are not authorized to give out details pertaining to such situations, but did confirm that the Cleveland County Schools administration and the transportation director are reviewing the incident.

Glover added that all Cleveland County school buses are equipped with cameras and the recording of the situation would be reviewed. He said school system officials will make sure the bus driver followed the correct procedures in handling the incident.

CCS released the following statement:

Cleveland County Schools is committed to providing a safe learning environment for all students. CCS takes all student incidents very seriously especially any situation involving student safety. When discipline issues arise, we work within our Code of Student Conduct to guide our decisions. In terms of information on specific incidents, the district can not give detailed information due to student confidentiality and/or personnel concerns. During our ongoing investigation, we can not comment on confidential student or personnel matters.

