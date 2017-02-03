Lockdown lifted at Sterling Elementary School in Pineville

Sterling Elementary School in Pineville was put on lockdown for a short time Friday afternoon, according to officials.

The lockdown began around 2:30 p.m. due to police activity in the neighborhood. Officers said there was a report of a suspicious person near the school, which is on China Church Grove Road.

Police responded to the scene and determined there was no threat. They said a person had been seen walking near the school with a BB gun, but that person was never on school grounds.

The lockdown was lifted shortly before 3:30 p.m.

