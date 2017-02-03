Morning Motivation: You have a finish inside of you - | WBTV Charlotte

Morning Motivation: You have a finish inside of you

By Coach LaMonte Odums, Morning Break host
You are in the midst of the greatest race of your life. You are winded and it seems others are passing you by but you got a finish inside of you. 

  1. Run as if there is a place expecting you.
  2. Run as if your purpose is required to be fulfilled.
  3. Run as if others are watching you. 

