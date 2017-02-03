Morning Motivation: It's gonna take bold faith to finish

Jesus walked on water, within a storm, and invited Peter to walk with him. Peter left the boat, walked on water without fear until he saw what was waging around him.

There are many lessons to be learned from this story...Here are a few to consider.

Just because you are walking on unfamiliar surfaces doesn't mean you're not on the right path. Faith will get you there but your character will keep you there. Do you have enough room to carry the big thing inside of you? Remove the rubbish of life and live in the joy of life.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.