Sex offenders added to Rowan County's Most Wanted list

Two registered sex offenders have been added to Rowan County's Most wanted list.

Tommy Warren Boyett Jr., 53, and James Alexander Cowan, aka James Campbell, 57, moved to unknown locations without notifying the sheriff's office of the change, deputies say.

Anyone with information about Boyett and Cowan is asked to call detectives at 704-216-8772 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.