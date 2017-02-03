Deputies in place at Salisbury Gun Show after multiple guns stolen in Greensboro

Salisbury Gun Show organizer Brandon Cupp says he doesn't mind spending the extra money to hire Rowan County Sheriff's deputies for the event that's happening this weekend at the West End Plaza.

"A little bit more out of my pocket to save somebody's livelihood, because for a lot of these dealers this is their livelihood," Cupp said.

On Friday dealers were setting up for the show in what used to be the J. C. Penney store. Dealers from across the state were expected to be arriving.

Cupp says the show is growing and that this year he has sold more than 200 tables.

Security is always a big concern, but especially this weekend, just one week after 46 guns were stolen from the Greensboro Gun Show held at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Many of the dealers setting up on Friday in Salisbury had been at the Greensboro show and were critical of what they thought was lax security measures.

Cupp says he will use deputies who will be at the show throughout the weekend.

"People act different when law enforcement is around," Cupp added.

Morris Jones is a dealer from North Wilkesboro. He and wife attend up to twenty-five shows a year, and have been doing so for about thirty-five years. Jones says it is reassuring to see the deputies in uniform.

"I like them around," Jones said. "I have a great respect for the law."

“It gives a different feeling when a man is standing here with a gun on his side and a badge on his uniform than somebody wearing a shirt that says ‘Security,' " Cupp added.

The Salisbury Gun Show runs on Saturday from 9:00 until 5:00 pm, and Sunday from 10:00 until 4:00.

