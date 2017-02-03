School officials: Vance High School on lockdown

A Charlotte-area high school is on lockdown.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, Vance High School was placed on lockdown Friday morning due to police activity in the area.

Police say officers were called out to the 8100-block of Vinoy Boulevard around 11:12 a.m. for a suspicious vehicle. When officers arrived on the scene they determined the vehicle was stolen.

According to police, officers detained one person and are searching for others. The schools were placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.