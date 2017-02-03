Man dies nine days after crashing into tree

A man has died from his injuries nine days after crashing into a tree in Steele Creek.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, 24-year-old Corey Scott Flynt was driving along the 13900-block of Choate Circle on January 24 when he lost control of the vehicle and ran off the road.

The driver's side of the vehicle slammed into a tree at a high rate of speed, according to police.

Flynt was airlifted to Carolinas Medical Center where he was treated for his injuries for more than a week. He died from those injuries Thursday.

Police say alcohol and drugs were factors in the case, in addition to "excessive speed." Officers say the vehicle was too damaged to determine if he was wearing a seat belt.

Any person who witnessed the crash or has information about the case is asked to call Detective Oberer at 704- 432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

