S'mores Apple Salad

Presented by Briana & Genetta Vinson

  • Ingredients
    • 10 S’mores cookies, finely chopped
    • 1 cup miniature marshmallows
    • 1 pkg (14 oz) CrunchPak Sweet Apple Slices, roughly chopped
    • 1 box (5.1 oz) instant vanilla pudding (dry mix)
    • ? cup milk
    • 1 (16 oz) tub Cool Whip Free, thawed
    • Chocolate syrup

  • Instructions
    • In a large bowl, whisk together the vanilla pudding mix, milk and Cool Whip together in a large bowl until combined.
    • Gently fold in the Oreo cookies, marshmallows and apple chunks to combine. Refrigerate for about 1 hour to set, then serve with a drizzle of chocolate syrup on top. Keep leftovers refrigerated and covered.

