S'mores Apple Salad

Presented by Briana & Genetta Vinson
- Ingredients
- 10 S’mores cookies, finely chopped
- 1 cup miniature marshmallows
- 1 pkg (14 oz) CrunchPak Sweet Apple Slices, roughly chopped
- 1 box (5.1 oz) instant vanilla pudding (dry mix)
- ? cup milk
- 1 (16 oz) tub Cool Whip Free, thawed
- Chocolate syrup
- Instructions
- In a large bowl, whisk together the vanilla pudding mix, milk and Cool Whip together in a large bowl until combined.
- Gently fold in the Oreo cookies, marshmallows and apple chunks to combine. Refrigerate for about 1 hour to set, then serve with a drizzle of chocolate syrup on top. Keep leftovers refrigerated and covered.
Watch the video!