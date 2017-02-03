Man accused of causing permanent hearing loss to teen in child abuse case

A Cherryville man accused causing permanent hearing loss to a teen is facing child abuse charges.

Lincoln County deputies say 33-year-old Jonathan Matthew Williams struck a 15-year-old relative on the side of the head, causing permanent hearing loss in one ear.

DSS reported the alleged abuse to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office on Dec. 20.

Williams was placed under a $10,000 secured bond. He's expected in court Friday.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.