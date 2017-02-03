Marijuana delivered in the mail leads to jail for one

An Albemarle man is in the Rowan County Detention Center after deputies say he was involved in drug trafficking through the U.S. Mail.

Durrell Raishon Davis, 31, of Richardson Street in Albemarle is being held under $275,000 bond. White is charged with two counts of trafficking in marijuana.

Investigators say Davis was involved in a scheme by which eleven pounds of pot was delivered through the mail to a house in Salisbury, and another package containing eleven pounds went to a home in Albemarle.

The marijuana came from a location in Arizona, according to investigators, and was wrapped in several layers of aluminum foil and plastic wrap.

The investigation in the case is continuing.

The Rowan Sheriff's Office made the arrest with help from the U.S. Postal Service and Homeland Security.

