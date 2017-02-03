Two sought after larceny at ABC store in Salisbury

Salisbury Police are hoping that two clear surveillance pictures will help them find the pair they say is responsible for making off with an undisclosed amount of cash from a local ABC store.

According to the report, a woman walked into the ABC store in the Ketner Center on W. Innes Street just after 5:00 pm on Thursday. The woman walked to the back of the store and asked a clerk to help her with selecting drinks for an upcoming party.

Minutes later a man walked in, and while both clerks were busy, the man walked into a private office, opened a drawer containing cash, took the money, then left the store.

The theft wasn't discovered until about four hours later.

The woman was described as black, with "orange/goldish tinted hair," sunglasses, brown boots, a brown jacket and pants. The man was black, in his 40's, wearing a blue blazer, dress shoes, and gray pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333, or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245. Tips may be submitted online at http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.