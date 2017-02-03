One hurt in Thursday crash on Highway 52 near Rockwell

A 74-year-old Gold Hill man was airlifted to the hospital following a crash on Highway 52 on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Highway Patrol, John Ervin Moore, 74, of Gold Hill was driving north on 52 when his black Toyota van ran off the road in the 7700 block near Rockwell.

The van struck a small stone wall and overturned at least twice before stopping in the road.

Highway 52 was shut down for about an hour while crews worked to get Moore out of the van and then wait for the medical helicopter.

Moore was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. His condition is not known.

Troopers did say that Moore may have been having other medical issues at the time of the accident.

