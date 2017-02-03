Dollar General to create 500 new jobs in NC

Dollar General plans to create 500 new jobs in North Carolina this year.

The company made the announcement Friday morning.

“Dollar General looks forward to welcoming new employees who want to grow with us as we expand throughout the states we serve,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s chief executive officer.

Hiring functions are managed online, and candidates looking to join Dollar General can apply at www.dollargeneral.com/careers, where various locations can be browsed.

This year’s continued growth presents numerous opportunities for candidates looking to begin and develop their careers at one of America’s fastest-growing retailers,” said Bob Ravener, Dollar General’s executive vice president and chief people officer.

The company says they plan to invest more than 1.5 million training hours in employees to promote education and development throughout the year.

Positions range from sales associates to management positions.

