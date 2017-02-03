Crash shuts down I-77 SB in Iredell County

While some moms-to-be in labor are focusing on breathing techniques and attempting to relax, Pope was busy thinking about her students.More >>
While some moms-to-be in labor are focusing on breathing techniques and attempting to relax, Pope was busy thinking about her students.More >>
The tree fell in the front yard of a home around 11:40 a.m. in the 2500 block of Wentworth Place.More >>
The tree fell in the front yard of a home around 11:40 a.m. in the 2500 block of Wentworth Place.More >>
The shooting occurred around 9:10 a.m. in the 1500 block of Willow Park Drive at the Misty Woods Apartments.More >>
The shooting occurred around 9:10 a.m. in the 1500 block of Willow Park Drive at the Misty Woods Apartments.More >>
An Amber Alert was issued after the girl vanished Wednesday night from Forsyth County.More >>
An Amber Alert was issued after the girl vanished Wednesday night from Forsyth County.More >>
According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, they are investigating a homicide on Painter Lane.More >>
According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, they are investigating a homicide on Painter Lane.More >>