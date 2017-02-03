Crash shuts down I-77 SB in Iredell County - | WBTV Charlotte

Crash shuts down I-77 SB in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

A two-vehicle crash shut down part of Interstate 77 southbound in Iredell County Friday morning. 

It happened on I-77 southbound at Exit 36, shutting down the southbound lanes.

NCDOT crews expect to have the highway reopened before 8 a.m.

