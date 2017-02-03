I-77 SB at Brookshire Freeway reopens following crash

A crash closed Interstate 77 southbound near uptown for nearly an hour Friday morning.

The wreck happened around 6 a.m. on I-77 southbound at Brookshire Freeway. By 6:45 a.m., lanes appeared to be reopening.

Click here to view live traffic cams.

There's no word on injuries or what caused the wreck.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.