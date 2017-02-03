I-77 SB at Brookshire Freeway reopens following crash - | WBTV Charlotte

I-77 SB at Brookshire Freeway reopens following crash

NCDOT NCDOT
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A crash closed Interstate 77 southbound near uptown for nearly an hour Friday morning. 

The wreck happened around 6 a.m. on I-77 southbound at Brookshire Freeway. By 6:45 a.m., lanes appeared to be reopening. 

Click here to view live traffic cams.

There's no word on injuries or what caused the wreck. 

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly