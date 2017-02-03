CATS adding more I-77 bus trips as backups worsen during toll-lanes construction

Traffic heads north on I-77 during toll lanes construction at exit 23 in Huntersville in May 2016 (John D. Simmons | Charlotte Observer)

Beginning on Monday, Charlotte Area Transit System will add more commuter bus trips to and from north Mecklenburg as backups continue to worsen during construction of Interstate 77 toll lanes.

Don't forget! Schedule change on Feb. 6 to adjust several routes. Learn more: https://t.co/lTTAlr1avk — CATSRideTransit (@CATSRideTransit) January 27, 2017

The 48X Huntersville Express bus will add three new morning inbound and two new evening outbound trips.

The 53X Northlake Express bus is getting two new morning inbound and three new evening/outbound trips, while the 77X North Mecklenburg Express will see two new morning inbound and two new evening outbound trips, CATS announced on Thursday.

The routes are getting more trips “to mitigate I-77 Express Lane construction traffic,” CATS said of the toll lanes project. “Existing trip times will be slightly adjusted to maintain service frequency.”

The state selected Spain-based contractor Cintra to design, build, operate and maintain I-77 toll lanes from Brookshire Freeway in Charlotte to N.C. 150 in Mooresville. Work is well underway and is expected to finish in 2018.

CATS, meanwhile, announced that all 9 Central Avenue bus trips will now extend beyond Farm Pond Road to the Lawyers Road Park and Ride near W.T. Harris Boulevard and Albemarle Road. Sunday service also will increase.

Details: 704-336-7433; ridetransit.org.



