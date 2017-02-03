Police: Drunk driver knocks down power lines, shuts down east Ch - | WBTV Charlotte

Police: Drunk driver knocks down power lines, shuts down east Charlotte road

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A drunk driver struck a power pole, knocking down power lines and shutting down part of a road in east Charlotte Friday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say.

It happened around 12:25 a.m. on Pecan Avenue near Chesterfield Avenue. 

No injuries were reported. Police say the drunk driver was arrested. 

Duke Energy crews worked to fix power pole and downed lines. 

