Police: Drunk driver knocks down power lines, shuts down east Charlotte road

A drunk driver struck a power pole, knocking down power lines and shutting down part of a road in east Charlotte Friday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say.

It happened around 12:25 a.m. on Pecan Avenue near Chesterfield Avenue.

No injuries were reported. Police say the drunk driver was arrested.

Duke Energy crews worked to fix power pole and downed lines.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.